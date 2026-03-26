asia CEO and Co-founder

Geminate Solutions is a custom software development company based in Surat, India, building web applications, mobile apps, and AI-powered products for startups and mid-size companies across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and UAE. Founded in 2020, the company provides dedicated development teams and staff augmentation services to technology companies that need to ship faster without compromising code quality. Engineering teams work in Flutter, React, Next.js, Node.js, Python, Java, and AI integration — delivering production-ready software from week one. The company has shipped 50+ products across multiple