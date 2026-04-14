GainTools EML to PST Converter is a reliable and high-performance tool that easily move EML files into the Outlook PST format. The software uses powerful conversion algorithms to precisely handle all elements of emails such as sender and receiver information, subject and other details. It offers batch conversion, which lets users rapidly convert several EML files and whole folders. The utility keeps the original folder structure and metadata safe during the whole operation. Read More: https://www.gaintools.com/eml/pst/