IBRAHIM HOSSAM@furriyadh
AI-powered Google Ads management platform for MENA businesses. Automate campaigns & maximize ROAS. furriyadh.com
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IBRAHIM HOSSAM
London, United KingdomFounder & CEO
Founder & CEO of Furriyadh Limited, a UK-registered advertising technology company (Company No. 16983712). We built furriyadh.com — the leading AI-powered Google Ads management platform helping businesses across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and the MENA region create, optimize, and manage their Google Ads campaigns using artificial intelligence. Our platform automates campaign creation, PPC optimization, keyword research, ad copywriting, conversion tracking, and budget management.