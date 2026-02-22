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IBRAHIM HOSSAM

@furriyadh

AI-powered Google Ads management platform for MENA businesses. Automate campaigns & maximize ROAS. furriyadh.com

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IBRAHIM HOSSAM

London, United KingdomFounder & CEO

Founder & CEO of Furriyadh Limited, a UK-registered advertising technology company (Company No. 16983712). We built furriyadh.com — the leading AI-powered Google Ads management platform helping businesses across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and the MENA region create, optimize, and manage their Google Ads campaigns using artificial intelligence. Our platform automates campaign creation, PPC optimization, keyword research, ad copywriting, conversion tracking, and budget management.

Interested Topics

aiartificial-intelligencestartuptechnologymachine-learning
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