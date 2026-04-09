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Fixydo

@fixydo

Fixydo connects you with verified local service professionals for plumbing, handyman, cleaning, repairs, and more.

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Fixydo

Dubai, AE

Fixydo is a modern online service marketplace created to make home and maintenance services easier, faster, and more reliable. The platform connects customers with experienced and verified service professionals who can handle a wide range of tasks for homes, offices, and businesses. Through Fixydo, users can quickly find professionals for services such as electrical work, plumbing, air-conditioning installation and repair, carpentry, painting, cleaning, appliance repair, and automotive maintenance. The platform allows customers to request services online, review available providers, and schedule jobs at their convenience. Fixydo is designed to save time and reduce the difficulty of finding trustworthy technicians. By bringing service providers and customers together in one digital platform, Fixydo ensures a smooth and efficient booking process.

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