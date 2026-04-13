Columbia, IL Recruiter

First Class Workforce is a hospitality staffing agency with over 35 years of experience connecting businesses with pre-screened, dependable workers. We specialize in temporary staffing, permanent recruitment, and onsite management for the catering, food service, and housekeeping industries. Serving employers across Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Richmond, Washington DC, and St. Louis, our team delivers fast, flexible workforce solutions tailored to your operational needs. Job seekers can also find local opportunities through our network of active assignments nationwide.