7670 Wilds Loop #4130 Wildwood, Florida 34785

Filmica Studio, led by photographer Nicole Campo, is based in Ocala, Florida and specializes in weddings, destination elopements, engagements, and boudoir. With a creative and personalized approach, Nicole captures authentic, timeless images that beautifully tell each couple’s story. Known for her artistry, professionalism, and attention to detail, Filmica Studio provides a comfortable, enjoyable experience and delivers high-quality photography. While the primary focus is wedding-related work, other sessions are available upon request. Serving Ocala, Florida and surrounding areas, Nicole is dedicated to creating lasting memories through exceptional imagery. Website :- https://www.filmicastudio.com/