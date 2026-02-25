Filmica Studio@filmicastudio
Filmica Studio, led by photographer Nicole Campo, is based in Ocala, Florida and specializes in weddings.
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Filmica Studio
Filmica Studio, led by photographer Nicole Campo, is based in Ocala, Florida and specializes in weddings, destination elopements, engagements, and boudoir. With a creative and personalized approach, Nicole captures authentic, timeless images that beautifully tell each couple’s story. Known for her artistry, professionalism, and attention to detail, Filmica Studio provides a comfortable, enjoyable experience and delivers high-quality photography. While the primary focus is wedding-related work, other sessions are available upon request. Serving Ocala, Florida and surrounding areas, Nicole is dedicated to creating lasting memories through exceptional imagery. Website :- https://www.filmicastudio.com/