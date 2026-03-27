@farmdigitisationsoftware

Gurugram, India

Krishify is redefining how the agriculture community connects, collaborates, and grows through its powerful farmer app. As a leading agriculture app, Krishify enables agri businesses to build engaged farmer communities, drive meaningful conversations, and deliver real-time advisory at scale. With advanced farm digitisation capabilities, businesses gain complete visibility into farmer activities and crop performance. Krishify’s farmer social network ensures credible engagement and long-term impact. From creating digital farmer communities to enabling two-way communication, Krishify empowers brands to connect deeply with farmers and accelerate sustainable growth in the agri ecosystem. Visit - https://krishify.com/