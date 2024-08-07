Faraazuddin Mohammed@faraazm
Principal Engineer at ZoomInfo. I design scalable software architectures and specialize in micro-frontends.
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Faraazuddin Mohammed
D.CPrincipal Software Engineer
Principal Software Engineer exploring the intersection of scalable frontend architecture and artificial intelligence. I specialize in orchestrating complex web ecosystems that support 30+ developers and designing multi-agent tools that transform how engineering, UX, and product teams collaborate. Passionate about sharing technical insights on practical AI implementation, agentic workflows, and the future of enterprise web development.
Work History
Current Position:
ZoomInfo TechnologiesPrincipal Software Engineer
Previous Positions: