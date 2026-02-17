Author profile picture

Family Law

@familylawdfw

Divorce for women, by women. We help women navigate divorce and other family law matters with confidence.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @familylawdfw’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Family Law

17250 Dallas Parkway, Ste 223, Dallas, TX, United States, Texas

Alexandra Geczi PLLC: Expert Dallas & Fort Worth family lawyers. Specializing in high-net-worth divorce, child custody & mediation with LL.M. specialized expertise. https://www.familylawdfw.com/

Work History

Current Position:

Interested Topics

good-company
Looks like this user’s still working on their profile. Stay tuned, more to come!

Explore HackerNoon's Top Writers