familydental@familydental
Burwood Diamond Dental provides modern, trusted dental care for families in Burwood and Sydney’s Inner West.
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familydental
Driven by a passion for modern, patient-focused dentistry, Burwood Diamond Dental provides advanced care designed around ease, transparency and trust. Under the guidance of Dr Khoshamadi, our experienced team fosters a relaxed environment, delivering reliable, high-standard dental solutions for individuals and families across Burwood and Sydney’s Inner West at every life stage. https://burwooddiamonddental.com.au/