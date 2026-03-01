Dubai, UAE

Founded in 2021 and based in Sharjah, Fables Interiors is a full-service design and build firm delivering bespoke residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces. We provide complete turnkey solutions, from concept to handover, including custom joinery, MEP, HVAC, and fabrication works. Guided by quality, transparency, and craftsmanship, we create functional, innovative, and timeless spaces that enhance lifestyles, support businesses, and inspire lasting trust.