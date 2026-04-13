Alexandra Sterling
new yorkpress release strategist
I’m Alexandra Sterling, a press release strategist focused on helping brands turn visibility into measurable growth. I work closely with startups, Web3 companies, and agencies to craft narratives that not only get published but actually drive attention, credibility, and investor interest. My approach blends media psychology, distribution strategy, and positioning to ensure every release serves a clear business objective, not just exposure.
Interested Topics
cryptocurrencycryptocrypto-tradingcryptocurrency-exchangecrypto-newscrypto-marketcrypto-investingcrypto-scamsblockchainblockchain-technologypress-releasebenefits-of-press-releasescrypto-press-releaseweb3-press-releaseweb3-communityweb-2-and-web-3web-3.0-decentralizationweb-3metaverse-gamefi-and-web-3.0