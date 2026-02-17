Mall, Al Goze Warehouses - Street 13c - behind Al Qouz - Al Quoz - Al Quoz Industrial Area 3 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Name - Event Essentials Address - Mall, Al Goze Warehouses - Street 13c - behind Al Qouz - Al Quoz - Al Quoz Industrial Area 3 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates Phone No: +971 50 420 8467 Website - https://eventessentials.ae/ Booking - https://eventessentials.ae/enquire/ Blog- https://eventessentials.ae/blog/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eventessentials.ae Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eventessentials.ae/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjObhOQfC7LhdhlluBDKAMw About US: Since 2010, Red Velvet Events, founded by Jharna Kalwani and Harsha Khubchandani, has excelled in luxury event styling and décor. Now focusing on furniture rental through Event Essentials, they deliver high-end, timeless products for corporate and individual events. Their agile, dynamic approach ensures swift responses and cost-effective solutions for all short-term rental needs. With a deep understanding of event intricacies, they offer a diverse, in-stock furniture collection for ever