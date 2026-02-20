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Estaraht App

@estaraht

Estaraht is a private online therapy app built for Arabs around the world.

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Estaraht App

Mauritaniaceo

Estaraht is a private online therapy app built for Arabs around the world. Whether you’re in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Europe, or the U.S., you can talk to a licensed Arab therapist without subscriptions, data collection, or long waiting times. استرحت: تطبيق استشارات نفسية خاص وآمن… بلغة تفهمك دون أن تُحلّلك. في عالم يعاني فيه كثيرون بصمت، استرحت تفتح لك بابًا نحو راحة نفسية حقيقية، دون تبرير أو التزام طويل. سواء كنت تعيش في السعودية، قطر، أو مغتربًا في أوروبا أو أمريكا، يمنحك استرحت فرصة الحديث مع مختص نفسي معتمد… بالعربية، بصوتك، وفي وقتك. https://estaraht.com

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