Delaware, US CEO

Equatize is a financial infrastructure platform developing performance-linked capital structures for multi-location businesses, supported by verified operating data and structured risk assessment methodologies. The platform combines RiskOra™, a data-driven verification and underwriting framework, with FutureFlow™, a structured participation model designed to align capital deployment with real operating performance. By focusing on cashflow reliability and network-level benchmarking, Equatize aims to improve transparency, consistency, and comparability in alternative credit and private market environments. Equatize’s approach explores how financial engineering and data normalisation can support more adaptive forms of growth capital, complementing traditional lending and equity structures while maintaining operational autonomy for business operators.