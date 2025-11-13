India

EncodeDots is a forward-thinking technology company focused on building innovative digital solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence, modern technologies, and scalable software development practices. We specialize in delivering end-to-end solutions including web development, iOS and Android applications, enterprise software solutions, ERP systems, cloud services, and AI-driven platforms that help businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey. With deep expertise in full-stack development, UI/UX design, and digital marketing, EncodeDots creates user-centric, high-performance products that drive engagement and growth. From intelligent automation and advanced analytics to seamless mobile and web experiences, we leverage cutting-edge technologies to build solutions that are reliable, scalable, and future-ready. Our capabilities extend across custom software development, business automation, cloud infrastructure, ERP integrations, and performance-driven marketing strategie