ethixops.com@emmylaud
Straight forward, capable of proper communication and closing properly. Also open to negotiations
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @emmylaud’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
ethixops.com
worldwideEH
An ethical hacker for hire with an amazing team. We are a team of professionals, security experts and pentesters offering cyber security services across publicly accessible platforms and private research environments. All our team members are certified ethical hackers and auditors with 10+ years of experience in cybersecurity and penetration testing.