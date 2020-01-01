Emed@emedhealthtech
We at EMed HealthTech offer custom healthcare IT solutions and services to boost digital transformation and accelerate b
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Emed
Ahmedabad, IN
We are healthcare IT consultants specializing in technology, healthcare, and marketing. Our mission is to empower our clients to maximize their business outcomes and improve their users’ experience. EMed HealthTech provides intuitive solutions for Telemedicine, Doctor appointments, Online Pharmacy, ERP, etc., and other technology-driven services to create more efficient healthcare.