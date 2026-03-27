Founder

I am a dude who got rid of our democracy and our economics system who benefits to the ones in charges of every countries. And plus I think our democracy is dead we have the same problem as the Greck (the first democracy, from the story book). People who takes decisions are meant to lie and manipulate their audience in order to keep their sondages up for the next elections, while making decisions that they'll never get the consequences of it, the war, economics structural issues are just the beginning.