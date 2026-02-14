EfficientPIM is an AI-powered B2B lead generation and email scraping platform designed to help marketers, sales teams, founders, and agencies quickly find verified business email contacts worldwide. Instead of manually searching LinkedIn or buying expensive subscriptions, users simply describe their ideal target audience in natural language — for example, “SaaS founders in the UK” or “Dentists in California.” EfficientPIM’s AI then collects, verifies, and deduplicates relevant business email addresses and delivers them in a clean, ready-to-use CSV file. The platform focuses on accuracy and deliverability, offering up to 95% verified emails to reduce bounce rates and improve outreach performance. EfficientPIM supports global targeting, niche-specific searches, and scalable lead generation for cold email campaigns, sales prospecting, and marketing automation. With simple pay-as-you-go pricing and no mandatory monthly subscriptions, EfficientPIM is a cost-effective alternative to tradi