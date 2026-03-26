Edmond Wines

1520 South Boulevard, Edmond, OK 73013 Marketing

Introduction: A Local Tradition Since 1973 For over five decades, Edmond Wine Shop has been a cornerstone of the Oklahoma wine and spirits community. Located in the heart of Edmond, this locally owned store is more than just a place to buy wine — it’s a trusted destination for enthusiasts seeking personalized service, expert recommendations, and an extensive selection of beverages for every occasion. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, celebrating a milestone, or simply exploring new flavors, Edmond Wine Shop offers everything you need to make the experience special. A Curated Collection of Wines The hallmark of Edmond Wine Shop is its diverse and carefully curated wine collection. From classic Cabernet Sauvignons and elegant Chardonnays to rare vintages and boutique finds, the store brings together wines from regions across the globe. Customers can explore options from Napa Valley, France, Italy, and Spain — as well as locally sourced favorites from Oklahoma producers. Each bottle