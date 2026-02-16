Dmytro Zapp@dzapp
Content lead at CORE3, helping Web3 quantify risk so the trust can exist
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @dzapp’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Dmytro Zapp
Abu Dhabi, AEContent Lead
The crypto industry does not suffer from a lack of innovation. It suffers from a lack of shared risk language. CORE3 is the global self-regulatory risk intelligence platform created to quantify risk, restore trust, and replace fragmented opinions with a single, data-driven standard for the entire Web3 market. CORE3 is built to end the crypto “grey zone” - where everyone talks about trust, but no one measures it.
Work History
Current Position:
CORE3Content Lead
Previous Positions:
Kolo.xyzContent Lead
arcticmonks.ioCopywriter
2/26-2/26
whitebit.comContent Editor
2/26-2/26