Dmytro Zapp

Abu Dhabi, AE Content Lead

The crypto industry does not suffer from a lack of innovation. It suffers from a lack of shared risk language. CORE3 is the global self-regulatory risk intelligence platform created to quantify risk, restore trust, and replace fragmented opinions with a single, data-driven standard for the entire Web3 market. CORE3 is built to end the crypto “grey zone” - where everyone talks about trust, but no one measures it.