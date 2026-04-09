Website: https://breakingac.com/news/2024/oct/28/dr-david-zagzag-on-life-after-brain-tumor-surgery-rehabilitation-cognitive-therapy-and-long-term-care/ Address: Rego Park, NY Dr. David Zagzag is the Chief of the Division of Neurology at NYU Langone Health and a Professor of Neurosurgery and Pathology. #Healthcare #Dr. David Zagzag Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrDavidZagzag/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/drdavidzagzag