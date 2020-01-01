Doctors App@doctorsapp
Doctors App is a platform where patients can easily find doctors, book appointments, and consult online without visiting a hospital.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @doctorsapp’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Doctors App
Doctors App is a platform where patients can easily find doctors, book appointments, and consult online without visiting a hospital.
Interested Topics
technologyhealthcareai-in-healthcarehealthhealthtechhealthcare-techtechnology-and-mental-healthdigital-healthhealthcare-industryai-and-healthcarehealthcare-analyticsdoctorsai-for-doctorshospital-techsmart-hospitality-solutionshospitalsaiemremr-softwareemr-globalehr-software-developmentehrehr-softwareehr-services