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Doctors App

@doctorsapp

Doctors App is a platform where patients can easily find doctors, book appointments, and consult online without visiting a hospital.

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Doctors App

Doctors App is a platform where patients can easily find doctors, book appointments, and consult online without visiting a hospital.

Interested Topics

technologyhealthcareai-in-healthcarehealthhealthtechhealthcare-techtechnology-and-mental-healthdigital-healthhealthcare-industryai-and-healthcarehealthcare-analyticsdoctorsai-for-doctorshospital-techsmart-hospitality-solutionshospitalsaiemremr-softwareemr-globalehr-software-developmentehrehr-softwareehr-services