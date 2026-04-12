Dinesh Panigrahi Digital transformation

exeter Delivery Manager

A transformative digital leader with 18+ years of delivering high impact AI and SaaS innovations across nonprofit, fintech, energy, edtech, and industrial IoT sectors. I have led an AI driven predictive analytics platform advancing regenerative agriculture, modernised a banking system, deployed a digital app for a major higher education provider, delivered an AI powered HRMS solution for a global oil conglomerate, and an IoT enabled solution for a manufacturing giant. My work consistently drives measurable gains in efficiency, compliance, and scalability. I champion responsible, accessible AI that turns technical excellence into real world impact and sets new benchmarks for digital transformation.