dimple Bajaj

Sunnyval Senior Supervisor, Software Quality Engineering

I’m a Senior Supervisor in Software Quality Engineering, working on improving how teams design, validate, and operate software in large, distributed systems. My focus is on making quality engineering more effective by using automation, better use of production signals, and practical application of data to guide testing and release decisions. My current work involves exploring how AI can be applied to testing and quality processes, along with strengthening test design and improving feedback loops between production systems and engineering teams. I’ve supported initiatives that improve release stability, reduce escaped defects, and increase confidence in production deployments across enterprise and cloud-native environments. I’m particularly interested in how quality engineering is evolving with better use of data and AI, and I write about approaches that help teams connect testing more closely with real production behavior to deliver more reliable software faster.