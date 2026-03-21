Debarati Seal@dfordebarati
6th sem IT undergrad building full-stack apps, AI tools & Web3 projects. Next.js, TypeScript, Supabase.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @dfordebarati’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Debarati Seal
Kolkata
6th sem IT undergrad building full-stack apps, AI tools & Web3 projects. Next.js, TypeScript, Supabase. Hackathon placements, real shipped products, always mid-build.
Work History
Current Position:
Previous Positions:
IELTS ProficiencyFull Stack Developer
7/25-9/25