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Debarati Seal

@dfordebarati

6th sem IT undergrad building full-stack apps, AI tools & Web3 projects. Next.js, TypeScript, Supabase.

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Debarati Seal

Kolkata

6th sem IT undergrad building full-stack apps, AI tools & Web3 projects. Next.js, TypeScript, Supabase. Hackathon placements, real shipped products, always mid-build.

Work History

Current Position:

Previous Positions:

IELTS ProficiencyFull Stack Developer
7/25-9/25

Interested Topics

good-companystartupaiweb-development