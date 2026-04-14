Corona , CA 92880 CEO

With 30 years of experience, Demo Pros Plus has been the trusted name in demolition and site clearing. Serving Orange, LA, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties, we handle projects of all sizes, both residential and commercial. From kitchen and bath demolition to complete site clearing, we offer comprehensive services, including construction clean-up and junk removal. Specializing in concrete removal, flooring, drywall, and more, we expertly tackle water and fire damage clean-outs, landscape removal, and even pool and spa demolition. Demo Pros Plus is licensed, bonded, and insured, ensuring quality and peace of mind for every project. Contact us: (714) 605-1651