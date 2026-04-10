Zakaria Boukha@defenderbot
Crypto bot reviewer, 3+ years testing bots with real money. Founder of DefenderBot.tech
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @defenderbot’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Zakaria Boukha
california gully, au Founder
I've spent 3+ years testing crypto trading bots with real capital on Binance and Bybit. Founder of DefenderBot.tech — the most honest crypto bot review site online.
Work History
Current Position:
DefenderBot.tech Founder
Previous Positions:
DefenderBot.techFounder
Interested Topics
cryptocurrencycryptocurrency-investmentcryptocurrency-top-storycryptocurrency-newscryptocurrency-exchangecryptocurrency-marketfuture-of-cryptocurrencycryptocurrency-paymentlearn-cryptocurrencyblockchainblockchain-top-storyblockchain-use-casefinancefuture-of-financepersonal-financeai-in-financeembedded-financetradingcrypto-tradingcryptocurrency-tradingtrading-strategiesbitcoin-tradingtechnologyblockchain-technologytechnology-trendstrending-technology-companiesaicrypto-trading-ai-bots