DARCA - crypto/fiat bank

DARCA is a mobile-first fintech platform building a new kind of everyday banking, where fiat and crypto work within one financial core rather than across a set of fragmented services. We are not solving just one function such as a card or exchange, but the entire journey of money: storage, transfers, exchange, statuses, documents, risk control, and support. DARCA’s architecture is built as Core + Modules, allowing functionality to expand without fragmenting logic or overloading the interface. Our goal is to turn crypto from a separate and complex layer into a normal part of everyday finance.