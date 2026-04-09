@danielreed

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Daniel Reed is a Senior Business Strategist and Financial Consultant with over 15 years of experience helping companies navigate complex tax compliance, corporate scaling, and emerging economic trends. A former startup founder, he specializes in translating fiscal policy into actionable growth for global enterprises. Daniel’s insights are grounded in a decade of operational leadership and a commitment to helping businesses build sustainable, audit-proof financial structures in today’s digital landscape.