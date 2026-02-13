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Richard Zhong

@cypherbyte

I am software developer

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @cypherbyte’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Richard Zhong

I’m looking for a real person from the America or Europe to work with me online. No special skills or experience are required—just basic English and the motivation to collaborate. What I offer: ✨ 100% Remote / Flexible schedule ✨ Monthly pay (paid collaboration) ✨ Friendly guidance to help you turn your time into real earnings If you’re interested in a simple online working opportunity, send me a message. Let’s connect! Email: [email protected] Telegram: darkblade0000 Discord: minion19980113

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hackernoon-top-storyblockchainhackernoon-booksbooksproject-gutenberggood-companycryptocurrencyprogrammingtechnologysoftware-developmentstartupjavascriptbitcoinaiartificial-intelligenceweb-monetizationweb-developmentweb3ebooksmachine-learning