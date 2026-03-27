Cyber Zen Inc.

Charlotte, north carolina Director

Cyber Zen is a U.S.-focused cybersecurity company delivering Managed Detection & Response (MDR), Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Zero Trust security solutions. We help organizations across the United States protect sensitive data, prevent cyber threats, and meet compliance standards such as HIPAA, SOC 2, and NIST. With 24/7 threat monitoring and expert-led defense strategies, Cyber Zen enables businesses to stay secure, resilient, and audit-ready in today’s evolving threat landscape.