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Chandra Bhushan Verma

@cverma

Building scalable backend systems and exploring the intersection of distributed systems and AI.

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Chandra Bhushan Verma

LynnwoodPrincipal Software Engineer

A backend and machine learning engineer with a focus on distributed systems and scalable AI-driven platforms. Enjoy building high-performance systems and exploring topics like AI, cloud-native architectures, and real-world ML applications. When not coding, writes about AI, system design, and emerging tech trends.

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