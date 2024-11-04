Chandra Bhushan Verma@cverma
Building scalable backend systems and exploring the intersection of distributed systems and AI.
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Chandra Bhushan Verma
LynnwoodPrincipal Software Engineer
A backend and machine learning engineer with a focus on distributed systems and scalable AI-driven platforms. Enjoy building high-performance systems and exploring topics like AI, cloud-native architectures, and real-world ML applications. When not coding, writes about AI, system design, and emerging tech trends.