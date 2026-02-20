Curious Cake@curiouscake
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Curious Cake
I love building cool products and finding clever ways to make them grow. I got into personal cybersecurity because people tried to hack me - had to learn to defend myself and ended up falling in love with it. I’m currently focused on building user friendly AI automation tools that simplify and scale what used to be hard.