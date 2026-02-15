Author profile picture

Mulisha Graves

@cultbrandinc

I'm an introvert just finding my place in the world and it has occurred to me that I actually like tech.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @cultbrandinc’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Mulisha Graves

Minnetonka, USChaos Coordinator

Just a girl who loves monsters. I'm from the land of ten thousand frozen lakes and I get really bored.

Work History

Current Position:

Cultbrand Inc. Chaos Coordinator

Previous Positions:

Medieval GlassGlass Cleaner
Within the Skin Tattoo Artist
2/26-2/26

Interested Topics

hackernoon-top-storygood-companytechnologysoftware-developmentstartupweb-monetizationproject-gutenbergaiweb-developmentmachine-learningentrepreneurshiptechartificial-intelligencebusinessmarketingsoftware-engineeringnon-fictionstartupsdata-sciencepythonproductivitypress-releasedevops