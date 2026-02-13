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Cubetaxi Technolabs

@cubetaxi

Cubetaxi Technolabs offers white-label taxi booking apps, including Uber, Gojek, and Instacart clone solutions.

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Cubetaxi Technolabs

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Cubetaxi Technolabs introduces a great taxi on-demand business solution by launching a taxi booking app providing a white-labelled Uber clone app, Gojek clone app, and Instacart clone app available in different languages and currencies.

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technologysoftware-developmentstartupweb-development