Crossy Road is an endless arcade game that challenges players to guide quirky characters across busy roads, rivers, and train tracks while avoiding obstacles like cars, logs, and eagles. Featuring vibrant voxel graphics, intuitive swipe-and-tap controls, and a variety of unlockable characters, the game keeps every run fresh and exciting. Easy to pick up but hard to master, Crossy Road delivers addictive, fast-paced gameplay for players of all ages.