New York City, US

Coresignal is a public web data provider that offers real-time, multi-source data on companies, jobs, and professionals. Our enriched, AI-ready data powers decision-making across over 700 global organizations in investment, sales tech, HR tech, market research, and beyond. Founded in 2016, Coresignal now employs over 70 technology specialists. In 2023, we became a founding member of the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative, helping set standards for responsible data practices. We were recognized by Datarade as a top public web data provider for three consecutive years.