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Garv Thakur

@combiz

Trader and automation enthusiast passionate about using tools like MetaConnector to improve trading efficiency.

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Garv Thakur

indiaFounder

Garv Thakur is a trading technology enthusiast and the creator behind MetaConnector, a platform built to simplify automated trading for traders worldwide. With a strong focus on innovation and reliability, Garv developed MetaConnector to help traders seamlessly connect TradingView alerts with MT4/MT5 accounts and execute trades automatically. The platform offers powerful features such as unlimited signals, multi-account management, real-time strategy synchronization, and advanced security. Designed for both beginners and professional traders, MetaConnector enables users to start trading the same day without complicated setup, making automated trading faster, smarter, and more accessible globally.

Work History

Current Position:

Founder

Previous Positions:

MetaConnectorTrading Technology Specialist (optional)

Interested Topics

cryptocurrency

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