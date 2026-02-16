No more dead wallets

Florida CEO

Charly Baker is the CEO and founder of Coinseal, a next-generation crypto security company focused on solving one of the biggest weaknesses in Web3: seed phrase storage. With a background in structural engineering and a proven track record of building major infrastructure projects, Charly now applies that same precision and problem-solving mindset to blockchain innovation. He’s building Coinseal as a community-driven mission to modernize wallet security and protect everyday users from the risks of the “crypto wild west.”