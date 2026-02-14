Punjab, India Real Estate Development

Do you all know that Ludhiana has always been known for its preference for large kothis & independent homes? But these days everything is changing, as everyone’s definition of luxury living is different, as some prefer expansive space, and some prefer privacy, greenery, and lifestyle amenities; with that, they want their life without the maintenance challenges of a standalone house. This becomes the point where CM Infinia apartments actually sets a new benchmark for them, as here everyone will get to have kothi-sized living within a high-rise luxury ecosystem. This property is not just another residential area but is spread across 6 acres that is a thoughtfully planned luxury address for those who want more & are looking for more than just space, design, & lifestyle, like the best luxury 4BHK apartments in Ludhiana.