chuck armstrong@chuckarmstrong
Linux System Administrator returning to tech, focused on DevOps, cloud infrastructure, and AI-assisted workflows.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @chuckarmstrong’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
chuck armstrong
94102
Linux System Administrator returning to the industry after an 8-year hiatus, focused on DevOps, cloud infrastructure, and automation. I write practical guides on modern tooling, AI-assisted workflows, and career re-entry for tech professionals.
Interested Topics
blockchainhackernoon-top-storycryptocurrencyaistartupsoftware-developmenttechnologyhackernoon-booksproject-gutenbergbooksartificial-intelligenceweb-developmentweb-monetizationebooksmachine-learningbitcoinprogrammingweb3pythonsoftware-engineeringstartupsdata-sciencedevopscybersecuritybusinesslatest-tech-storiesentrepreneurshipcodingtechsecuritynovelnon-fiction