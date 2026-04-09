Chidiebere Njoku

London Data Scientist

I am a Data Scientist at the UK Department for Education (DfE) and a badged member of the Government Operational Research Service (GORS) with several years of experience applying advanced analytics, machine learning, and statistical techniques to support evidence-based decision making. I hold a master’s degree with distinction in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science from University of Hull , United Kingdom. I am professionally trained and Microsoft certified in LLM, Azure AI, data science, and business intelligence. My work has focused on the full analytical lifecycle—problem formulation, data acquisition, modelling, validation, and communicating insights to technical and non-technical stakeholders.Beyond government analytics, Chidiebere develops production-ready AI systems, including computer vision, NLP, and predictive models deployed as interactive web applications. He actively shares practical AI knowledge through open-source projects, technical Writing ,public speaking, and me