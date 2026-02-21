@cherryhillspa

2000 Route 38 Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Owner

Cherry Hill Spa offers professional aesthetic treatments designed to help you achieve natural, radiant results with confidence. Our advanced services include HIFU for non-surgical skin tightening and lifting, customized body contouring to sculpt and define stubborn areas, and CryoSlim technology to target and reduce unwanted fat. We also specialize in nano infusion treatments that enhance skin texture, hydration, and overall glow without downtime. Each treatment is tailored to your unique goals, ensuring safe, effective results in a relaxing and professional environment dedicated to your total rejuvenation.