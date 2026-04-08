cheemamedicalcomplex@cheemamedicalcomplex01
Cheema Medical Complex is a leading multi-specialty hospital in Mohali, offering advanced diagnostics, expert medical ca
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cheemamedicalcomplex
india medicalcomplex
Cheema Medical Complex is a modern multi-specialty hospital in Mohali, offering a full spectrum of healthcare services—from preventive care and diagnostics to complex surgeries and intensive care. With a team of skilled doctors and state-of-the-art facilities, it is dedicated to providing personalized and evidence-based treatment to every patient. https://cheemamedicalcomplex.com/
Work History
Current Position:
https://cheemamedicalcomplex.com/medicalcomplex
Previous Positions:
https://cheemamedicalcomplex.com/medicalcomplex