Young Do (Chase) Kim

San Francisco, CA Co-founder

Scaled AI agent deployments across 20+ enterprise customers at Sendbird, where 7B+ conversations flow monthly across 4,000+ brands. Built the Forward Deployment team from zero to 10 engineers spanning 3 regions, and authored the "From Hype to AI Readiness" enterprise deployment playbook. Previously founded Sendbird's Business Messaging product as a PM, driving $1.8M revenue in its first 6 months. Now co-founding Light Anchor (YC P26), deploying AI agents to automate business operations. B.S. Information Sciences & Technology, Penn State.