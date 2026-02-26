Centralweb Australia

Lithgow, AU

Centralweb is an Australian-based technical partner specialising in the digital transformation of manufacturing and engineering workflows. We develop bespoke 3D product configurators and generative CAD applications that eliminate the traditional friction between sales enquiries and production-ready data. Our core expertise lies in: Interactive 3D Environments: Building high-fidelity, browser-based applications that allow for real-time asset manipulation and technical validation. ERP System Integration: Automating the flow of data from front-end user selections directly into manufacturing resource planning systems to ensure precision and speed. Technical Web Systems: Moving beyond standard web design to build robust industrial software that functions as a core business infrastructure. By bridging the gap between complex engineering requirements and user-friendly digital interfaces, we help industrial firms scale their technical sales and automate manual administrative overheads.