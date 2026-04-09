Delhi

Care N Cure Clinic is a leading chiropractic and physiotherapy clinic in East Delhi, known for providing effective, non-surgical solutions for spine and joint-related problems. Located in Krishna Nagar, the clinic specializes in treatments such as back pain relief, slip disc management, sciatica treatment, posture correction, and sports injury rehabilitation. With a team of experienced professionals, Care N Cure Clinic focuses on a holistic and patient-centered approach, ensuring personalized treatment plans for every individual. Their goal is to address the root cause of pain and provide long-term recovery through safe, natural, and evidence-based therapies.