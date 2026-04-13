Los Angeles

I'm Patrick Bushe. I design and build digital products from Los Angeles. I build free Chrome extensions — Modern Dark Mode, AutoBrowser, Search Cleaner, Ghost Browser, and a growing library of tools across privacy, accessibility, productivity, and developer utilities. All Manifest V3. All vanilla JavaScript. All zero data collection. I believe the best software is the kind that works perfectly and then gets out of your way. Every extension I ship follows the same philosophy: solve one problem well, charge nothing, and never touch user data. No accounts. No analytics. No tracking. The code does exactly what it says it does, and nothing else. In a browser ecosystem crowded with freemium upsells and surveillance-funded tools, I think there's real value in software you can trust without reading a privacy policy. My background spans product design, brand strategy, and full-stack development. Over the past decade, I've worked at the intersection of design, technology, and marketing — buil